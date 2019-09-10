Police: NY woman killed in dog attack

PLEASANT VALLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police said a Dutchess County woman died from injuries sustained in a dog attack.

Around 4 p.m. Saturday, first responders were sent to a Pleasant Valley home for a report of a woman with life threatening injuries.

Arlene Renna, 67, was found unconscious on the living room floor by her husband after he got home. She died at the scene.

Police determined her wounds were consistent with a dog attack. Two coonhounds were kept as pets. They were taken by Dutchess County SPCA.

No one else was home at the time of the attack, and police did not find any evidence of foul play.

The fate of the dogs will be determined by a court judge.