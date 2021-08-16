Police looking for suspects in fatal Oneonta hit-and-run

New York News

by: Thad Randazzo

Posted: / Updated:

NYS Police looking for suspects in fatal hit-and-run in Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. (WUTR) – New York State Police are looking for leads in a fatal hit-and-run that took place in Oneonta. Early Monday morning, officers responded to the scene on State Route 205 near Country Club Road involving a pedestrian who was struck and killed.

Police said they know nothing about the vehicle, which reportedly did not stop or report the incident. Route 205 at Brown Street and Chestnut Street extension will be closed throughout the investigation, they said.

If you or someone you know has any information about what happened, contact state police at (607) 561-7400.

