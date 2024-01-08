ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — During the statewide traffic enforcement targeting impaired and reckless driving over the winter holidays, law enforcement issued 106,509 tickets. New York State Police alone issued 37,422 tickets, more than a third were for speeding.

Police also cracked down on distracted drivers using handheld electronic devices and those violating New York’s Move Over Law. Troopers utilized both marked police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement vehicles to identify drivers violating the law more easily.

State Police say there were 3,210 accidents, resulting in 420 injuries and five fatalities. The full breakdown of tickets issued by the State Police are: