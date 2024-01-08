ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — During the statewide traffic enforcement targeting impaired and reckless driving over the winter holidays, law enforcement issued 106,509 tickets. New York State Police alone issued 37,422 tickets, more than a third were for speeding.

Police also cracked down on distracted drivers using handheld electronic devices and those violating New York’s Move Over Law. Troopers utilized both marked police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement vehicles to identify drivers violating the law more easily.

State Police say there were 3,210 accidents, resulting in 420 injuries and five fatalities. The full breakdown of tickets issued by the State Police are:

TroopRegionSpeedDWI Arrests (# of persons)Distracted DrivingChild Restraint/ Seat BeltMove OverTotal Tickets (includes other violations)
AWestern NY1,23736118124183,728
BNorth Country998333689583,551
CSouthern Tier1,077375760242,784
DCentral NY1,10550117102243,891
EFinger Lakes1,2054170183154,221
FUpper Hudson Valley497434384151,780
GCapital Region650414523251,819
KLower Hudson Valley2,14610311297685,037
LLong Island76380178110102,989
NYCNew York City33214917612,078
TNYS Thruway4,44332183180855,544