NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police launched a search for a group of men they say posed as NYPD police officers during a home invasion in Queens on Tuesday morning. Authorities said the five men broke into the basement apartment of a home in South Ozone Park around 5:30 a.m. and tied up a man and woman inside with zip ties.

The fake cops ransacked the apartment and made off with approximately $19,000 worth of jewelry, according to officials. The intruders were armed with guns, and one pistol-whipped the male victim in the back of the head, police said.

The man hit with the gun was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The NYPD said the investigation was ongoing Wednesday morning and no arrests had been made.