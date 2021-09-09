Police identify Mohawk River drowning victim

WHITESTOWN, N.Y. (WUTR) — The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man found dead in the Mohawk River last week as 37-year-old Adam J. Slavin.
On Friday, September 3, Slavin was found deceased in a section of the Mohawk in Whitestown. Dive teams from both the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and the Utica Police Department responded to the scene to help remove the body from the river.
A cause of death has not been released, and police investigators and the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office are working to determine it. If you or someone you know has any information, contact Investigator C.J. Paravati at (315) 271-5411.
