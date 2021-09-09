Police identify Mohawk River drowning victim

New York News

by: Thad Randazzo

Posted: / Updated:

WHITESTOWN, N.Y. (WUTR) — The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man found dead in the Mohawk River last week as 37-year-old Adam J. Slavin.

On Friday, September 3, Slavin was found deceased in a section of the Mohawk in Whitestown. Dive teams from both the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and the Utica Police Department responded to the scene to help remove the body from the river.

A cause of death has not been released, and police investigators and the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office are working to determine it. If you or someone you know has any information, contact Investigator C.J. Paravati at (315) 271-5411.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19