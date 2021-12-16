Police arrest, charge 4 in Dutchess County with hate crime

DOVER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Police report the arrest of four Dutchess County men on a hate crime charge. Authorities say the men stole jewelry, and targeted victims based on their race.

Police responded to a reported robbery in Dover on December 6 at about 11:53 p.m. The 911 caller said a group of men—now identified as Dover residents 40-year-old Joshua A. Benson, 23-year-old Joshua A. Benson Jr., 34-year-old Nicholas L. Gast, and 19-year-old Darius L. Robinson—attacked.

The caller said that one of the attackers had a gun and fired a single shot. Police said that none of the victims were seriously injured, but that the men made off with stolen jewelry, fleeing on foot.

The state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation said they determined that the attackers targeted the victims based on their race. Gast, Robinson, and the Bensons were arrested for first-degree robbery as a hate crime. This is a class B felony that could be worth up to 25 years with a conviction.

The suspects were arraigned at the town of Dover Court and sent to the Dutchess County Jail to await future court appearances. Robinson and Joshua Benson Jr. were remanded in lieu of bail or bond, while Gast and Joshua Benson Sr. were remanded without bail.