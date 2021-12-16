Police arrest, charge 4 in Dutchess County with hate crime

New York News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ARREST_GENERIC_1280X720_2

ARREST_GENERIC_1280X720_2

DOVER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Police report the arrest of four Dutchess County men on a hate crime charge. Authorities say the men stole jewelry, and targeted victims based on their race.

Police responded to a reported robbery in Dover on December 6 at about 11:53 p.m. The 911 caller said a group of men—now identified as Dover residents 40-year-old Joshua A. Benson, 23-year-old Joshua A. Benson Jr., 34-year-old Nicholas L. Gast, and 19-year-old Darius L. Robinson—attacked.

The caller said that one of the attackers had a gun and fired a single shot. Police said that none of the victims were seriously injured, but that the men made off with stolen jewelry, fleeing on foot.

The state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation said they determined that the attackers targeted the victims based on their race. Gast, Robinson, and the Bensons were arrested for first-degree robbery as a hate crime. This is a class B felony that could be worth up to 25 years with a conviction.

The suspects were arraigned at the town of Dover Court and sent to the Dutchess County Jail to await future court appearances. Robinson and Joshua Benson Jr. were remanded in lieu of bail or bond, while Gast and Joshua Benson Sr. were remanded without bail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

AP rankings

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

3-Day Forecast

REMARKABLE WOMEN_2022_NOMINATE

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19