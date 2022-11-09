ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After midterm elections some organizations are celebrating, and some are sorrowing. Planned Parenthood Empire State Acts shows its gratitude for recent election results in a Facebook post on November 9.

Planned Parenthood Empire State Acts, the organization representing Planned Parenthood in New York, explained November 8 was a historic night for New York and for abortion rights across America. Georgana Hanson, Interim President, and CEO comments, “This win belongs to the voters who showed up to send a clear message that they want reproductive rights and abortion access protected. Now the focus turns to the work of expanding that access and advancing a bold and powerful legislative agenda. New York must continue to lead by working to put a state budget in place that funds safety-net providers, shoring up New York’s constitution by passing the Equal Rights Amendment, and exploring policies that ensure every New Yorker has the health care and education they need to have control of their lives and futures! We look forward to rolling up our sleeves alongside Governor Hochul and state leaders to get this important work done.”