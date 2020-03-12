Plan proposed to address homelessness in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The number of New Yorkers who have been homeless in the last year now exceeds a quarter of a million.

In response, a $450 million, five-year plan to address the statewide homelessness crisis has been proposed to the New York State Assembly.

The statewide plan will provide funding to secure permanent housing instead of expensive emergency options like hotels and motels. There is also evidence that permanent housing can improve health outcomes and reduce costs associated with emergency care.

Services provided could include rental subsidies, assistance with utilities, and legal representation for tenants.

Social Services Committee Chair Andrew Hevesi said Thursday:

“Homelessness in New York is at the highest level since the Great Depression and it is still growing rapidly. This program will allow us to stop the growth of homelessness and ensure that New Yorkers have access to safe affordable housing so that we can engage in meaningful discussions regarding how to help New Yorkers escape the cycle of poverty.”

