ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York has been met with a smoky haze coming down from Canadian wildfires for the better part of a week. While the haze has caused suboptimal air quality readings, the scenery in some areas is comparable to Luke Skywalker on Tatooine.

Residents from the Capital Region and beyond have noticed and captured some visually stunning images.

If you’d like to share any images you’ve taken to be added to our gallery or for the chance to have them on air, send them to UShare@new10.com.

  • Traffic moves along West Street past One World Trade Center, in this mirror image reflected in the facade of a building, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in New York, amidst smokey haze from wildfires in Canada. Smoke from Canadian wildfires poured into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest on Wednesday, covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze, holding up flights at major airports and prompting people to fish out pandemic-era face masks. (AP Photo/Andy Bao)
  • A man wears a mask as he crosses an intersection in a haze-filled sky of Manhattan, New York, Wednesday, June. 7, 2023. Smoke from Canadian wildfires poured into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest on Wednesday, covering cities in both nations in an unhealthy haze, holding up flights at major airports and prompting people to fish out pandemic-era face masks. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
  • A man pauses to look at the smoke and haze shrouding One World Trade Center building in New York City, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Intense Canadian wildfires are blanketing the northeastern U.S. in a haze, turning the air acrid and the sky yellowish gray. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)
  • An aerial view shows New York City in a haze-filled sky from the Empire State Building observatory, Wednesday, June. 7, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
  • The sun rises over a hazy New York City skyline as seen from Jersey City, N.J., Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Intense Canadian wildfires are blanketing the northeastern U.S. in a dystopian haze, turning the air acrid, the sky yellowish gray and prompting warnings for vulnerable populations to stay inside. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • Image of blood red sun
    Image via Edward Collins
  • Bright yellow sun and faint moon
    Image via Dyrell Davis
  • Image of hazy, yellow sky with tree in foreground
    Image via Carol Truesdale
  • Fire burning sun against cotton candy sky
    Image via Dylan Walker
  • Image of pink sun
    Image via Perry
  • Image of Canadian smoke in the Adirondacks
    Image via Edward Collins
  • Smoke and haze from Canadian wildfires in Bridgeport, New York. (Photo from Thomas Catanesye from Bridgeport)