NEW YORK (PIX11) — An MTA worker extinguished a trash fire on a subway train in Manhattan early Monday morning, video shows. The fire erupted on a train at the 181st Street station in Washington Heights.

A small fire on a subway train in Manhattan on March 28, 2022. (Credit: Citizen App)

NYC Transit tweeted at 4:11 a.m. that southbound A trains were delayed due to an investigation into “a report of someone being disruptive on a train at 181 Street.”

About 10 minutes before the tweet, Citizen App video showed a small fire on a seat inside a train at the station. An MTA worker walked onto the train and tried to put the fire out by knocking the flaming material onto the floor and stomping on it while reporting the situation on their radio.

“Yes, I have a fire at 181st Street on the train. I’m putting it out now,” the worker said into the radio.

An MTA worker extinguishes a fire on a subway train in Manhattan on March 28, 2022. (Credit: Citizen App)

The MTA worker continued to try to put the fire out for about a minute or so before the flames were finally extinguished. A smoldering, charred mess was left on the ground, the video shows. A request for information from the FDNY was not immediately returned Monday morning.