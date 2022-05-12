ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Office of the Professions (OP) is warning New York State licensed professionals about a scam involving telephone calls, emails, and written letters from individuals posing as New York State Education Department employees. The scammers say that the professional’s license has been suspended in an attempt to collect licensure and personal or financial information from the licensee.

If you receive an inquiry that you think could be suspicious, do not provide any information. to verify if the inquiry was actually from OP, contact them directly through their website. If you’d like to check the status of your license, current registration, and ability to practice, use the OP’s online verification search.