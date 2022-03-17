WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — More arguments are developing regarding milk choices available in schools across the U.S. Following Rep. Elise Stefanik’s introduction of the Protecting School Milk Choices Act advocating for flavored milk in schools, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, sent a letter to Rep. Stefanik, urging her to include dairy-free or vegan options in her legislation.

This would include options like soy milk, almond milk, or oat milk. After all, as PETA President Ingrid Newkirk points out, cow’s milk is one of the primary causes of food allergies among children and the “dairy industry is cruel to mother cows.” The Protecting School Milk Choices act currently focuses primarily on chocolate milk produced by dairy cows.

“Every carton of chocolate milk is packed with sugar and cruelty to cows, who cry out for their stolen calves for days on dairy farms,” Newkirk said in a press release. “PETA is calling on Rep. Stefanik to reconsider her dairy-peddling bill and instead promote vegan milks, which are better for animals and healthier for children.”

Newkirk claimed that a recent PETA investigation of a facility in the North Country found workers abusing cows, stating that cows were hit in the face with poles and a cane. PETA also noted that dairy-free options like soymilk have the same amount of protein as cows’ milk, while being free of saturated animal fat and cholesterol.

ongresswoman Stefanik commented on PETA’s request in a statement released to NEWS10’s sister station in Watertown. “Vegan juice is not milk, and New York’s students should have access to flavored milk.”

PETA’s full letter to Rep. Stefanik can be read below: