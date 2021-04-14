‘People can change:’ Man charged in baby’s murder spent years in prison, claimed to turn life around

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — The 23-year-old man arrested for the murder of an 11-month old girl recently celebrated the birth of his own baby girl last month. The suspect has a criminal past and was working to turn his life around.

Chavez Ocasio was arrested late Monday and formally charged Tuesday morning with murder, tampering with physical evidence, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Monday, Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner said, “I would hope that no human being were to fire into a vehicle, specifically targeting young children. I would hope that someone even capable of violent crime would have a line that they’re not willing to cross.”

Ocascio should be able to relate to what losing a baby could feel like. According to social media posts, he and his girlfriend welcomed a girl in March.

An article posted on Onondaga Community College’s website in November, but removed Tuesday, touts Ocasio’s “second chance at life,” as a student formerly incarcerated but now an honor student.

Interviewed for the article, Ocasio said, “Just because you have a bad moment, that’s not who you are. People can change. Real people elevate. If makes you stronger when you can get caught up in a bad situation and get out.”

Ocasio was talking about his criminal past, having spent four years in state prison for burglary in from 2015 to 2019. In 2014, at the age of 17, he was accused of shooting a 13-year-old in the head and faced serious charges that were dropped.

A review of Ocasio’s Facebook page shows photos with his one-month-old daughter and posts about the journey he shared with his girlfriend from pregnancy to parenthood.

Ocasio posted to Facebook regularly since 2019. His first post on September 26, 2019, reads “first day home,” in an apparent reference to being released from prison. State corrections lists his prison release date as September 26, 2019.