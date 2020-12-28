Penn Station replacement set for completion this week

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – Gov. Cuomo announced the Moynihan Train Hall, which the Governor first announced in his 2016 State of the State, will complete construction on Dec. 31, with train operations beginning Jan. 1, 2021, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 255,000-square-foot, $1.6 billion project transformed the more than 100-year-old James A. Farley Post Office Building into a modern, world-class facility that dramatically upgrades and redesigns America’s busiest transit hub, increasing the existing Penn Station rail complex’s concourse space by 50%.

The new facility integrates clear, consistent state-of-the art way-finding through dozens of LED and LCD displays for train information and messaging. The upgraded commuter experience also features designated customer service locations for each railroad service operator and a dedicated lounge for nursing mothers. A free public Wi-Fi network utilizing Wi-Fi 6 allows passengers throughout the entire train hall to seamlessly join conferences and meetings, view high-resolution movies, transfer large files and connect remotely.



“New Yorkers have known for decades that Penn Station needed to be reimagined — and after years of work, the Moynihan Train Hall will open on time and on budget at the end of 2020,” Governor Cuomo said. “This monumental accomplishment is a shot of hope as we come out of one of darkest periods in our history and sends a clear message to the world that while we suffered greatly as a result of this once-in-a-century health crisis, the pandemic did not stop us from dreaming big and building for the future. The new Moynihan Train Hall is the embodiment of New York Tough.”



Improving Penn Station, the linchpin of the transportation network in New York and across the northeast, has long been considered one of the state’s and the nation’s most critical infrastructure priorities. The idea for a train hall in the James A. Farley Post Office Building first emerged decades ago, but major construction on the project began in 2017.



Named for the late United States Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan, a Navy veteran who represented New York State in the Senate for 24 years and championed the project, Moynihan Train Hall will house both Amtrak and Long Island Rail Road ticketing and waiting areas. All LIRR and Amtrak trains will be served by the seventeen tracks accessible from the train hall.