PBA has ‘no confidence’ in Ontario County Sheriff’s leadership

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ontario County Police Benevolent Association (OCPBA) issued a statement Tuesday morning saying an “overwhelming majority” of the organization’s members believe Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson has created a “toxic culture,” adding that they do not have confidence in the sheriff to continue to lead the office.

This statement follows the launch of a recent investigation from the Ontario County Board of Supervisors into Henderson and the sheriff’s office following accusations of sexual harassment and a toxic work environment.

The PBA says there has been “unprecedented” turnover in the department during Henderson’s tenure. They also said that the relationship between him and county supervisors is “irreparable.” Officials from the Board say a seven-month-long internal investigation revealed poor leadership and a lack of integrity in the sheriff’s office.

A statement Tuesday from the Ontario County Board of Supervisors said: “We thank the PBA for their courage to come forward.” Take a look at more from the PBA’s statement: