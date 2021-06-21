Parents of kids nearly caught in Bronx crossfire traumatized by shooting

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The parents of two children nearly hit by gunfire in the Bronx watched the incident in horror from the window of their home, officials said Sunday.

Their daughter and son were headed across the street to buy a loaf of bread when a gunman shot a man multiple times at close range around 6:45 p.m. Thursday on Sheridan Avenue near East 172nd Street.

Video shows the girl, Mia, covering her younger brother as bullets rang out around them. At a vigil, Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. said she wants to be a police officer.

“It’s heart wrenching; there is still so much pain and trauma,” Diaz said. “Little Mia is the bravest little soul. Her first instinct was to protect.”

Miraculously, neither of the children were wounded, officials said.

The family attended a Yankees game on Sunday. The parents were set to attend a vigil to decry gun violence, but they’re too traumatized by what happened, mayoral candidate and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams said.

“They saw the gunman running down the block shooting and they thought they were shooting their children,” Adams said. “That little boy won’t leave his dad’s lap. When he hears a firecracker, he thinks it’s a shooting.”