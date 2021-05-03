Owners hopeful as applications open for Restaurant Revitalization Fund

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nearly $29 billion is available to help businesses hurt by the pandemic. On Friday, registration for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund opened, and the application process officially opens Monday at noon to provide relief for businesses hurt by the pandemic.

The fund is a part of $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that President Joe Biden signed into law at the beginning of March. The Small Business Administration says every business will be able to apply for grants of up to $10 million.

Many restaurant owners say they are ready for the much-needed money. “We’re applying because we have like most other restaurants, have felt the economic impact of the pandemic,” said Karin Williams, the President and Owner of Lakeside Haven Diner. “There’ been so many different facets that have been affected by it.”

The money will be given to eligible entities like restaurants, food stands, food trucks, bars, taverns, and snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars.

Drew Nye, a co-owner of Roam Cafe, says he is glad the government is helping hurting businesses. “It’s just nice to see the government, the small business administration, is doing things to help the restaurant industry, which is really, really struggling the past year and a half,” he said.

Restaurants across New York have been at limited capacity for a long time, which means they haven’t seen as many customers. “If we’re only allowed to have 50% of our original capacity, it’s inherently going to be less business for everyone,” Nye said.

Williams says along with less business, their diner has had to pay more to improve safety precautions for employees and customers. “Plexiglass costs over $600 for us. Gloves, facial masks, having sanitizing stations. These things are kind of like behind the scene things that customers don’t necessarily see, but has really impacted us significantly,” Williams said.

Many restaurants are currently facing staffing shortages too. That often means that additional money goes to paying employees. “The result of that is people are getting paid more as well, certainly in the kitchen and the back of the house,” Nye said. “So this will help us raise wages and help us maintain the staff that we have.”