ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance is urging taxpayers to file on time even if they can’t pay owed taxes in full. Filing late will result in penalties with added interest on unpaid taxes.

The Tax Department said they can help taxpayers avoid or reduce penalties and any added interest on owed taxes. “Some New Yorkers mistakenly think it’s better to simply not file their tax return if they can’t afford to pay what they owe,” said Acting Commissioner Amanda Hiller. “To avoid making their financial situation worse, they should instead file and reach out to us for ways to resolve their tax liabilities.”

The deadline to file taxes is April 18. Here are a couple of steps taxpayers can take if they can’t pay all at once:

Installment Payment Agreement– allows taxpayers to make monthly payments toward their tax bill

Quick Pay-allows taxpayers to pay a bill or tax debt directly from their bank accounts

Online Services– allows taxpayers to make payments from their bank account or by credit card, respond to notices, update information, and handle other tax-related tasks

There are a number of online tax services that allow New Yorkers who make up to $73,000 annually to file state and federal taxes for free. Check out the companies offering free tax services below: