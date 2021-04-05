Overturned NYC ambulance kills 95-year-old, injures 9

NEW YORK (WPIX) — A 95-year-old woman who was being transported by ambulance is dead—and nine injured—after a collision involving an EMS vehicle in Brooklyn on Sunday, according to the NYPD.

Authorities got a call for trauma and multiple casualties around 3 p.m. in the Flatlands section of Brooklyn, FDNY officials said.

According to police, an EMS vehicle transporting a 95-year-old heart patient was heading west on Avenue N toward the intersection when it collided with a 2002 Nissan Maxima heading south on Schenectady Avenue toward the same intersection.

The woman, whose identity had not been released, was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

An investigation determined that the ambulance, which was driving through a red traffic light with its lights and sirens on, struck the Nissan’s front bumper on the passenger side, causing the ambulance to rotate clockwise and then roll over onto the driver’s side, officials said.