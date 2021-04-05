Overturned NYC ambulance kills 95-year-old, injures 9

(Photo: Ken Evseroff/PIX11 News)

NEW YORK (WPIX) — A 95-year-old woman who was being transported by ambulance is dead—and nine injured—after a collision involving an EMS vehicle in Brooklyn on Sunday, according to the NYPD.

Authorities got a call for trauma and multiple casualties around 3 p.m. in the Flatlands section of Brooklyn, FDNY officials said.

According to police, an EMS vehicle transporting a 95-year-old heart patient was heading west on Avenue N toward the intersection when it collided with a 2002 Nissan Maxima heading south on Schenectady Avenue toward the same intersection.

The woman, whose identity had not been released, was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

An investigation determined that the ambulance, which was driving through a red traffic light with its lights and sirens on, struck the Nissan’s front bumper on the passenger side, causing the ambulance to rotate clockwise and then roll over onto the driver’s side, officials said.

As the ambulance was sliding to a stop on its side, it struck a third vehicle, a Toyota Camry stopped at the intersection and waiting for the light to turn, according to authorities.

According to officials, the ambulance driver and six ambulance workers, as well as the Nissan’s driver and passenger, were hospitalized and treated for minor injuries, totaling nine hurt.

The driver and a passenger of the Toyota refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

Police said it was unknown if there was any criminality involved. An accident investigation remained ongoing early Monday.

