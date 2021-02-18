Over $681K awarded to farms in the region to help with impacts from climate change

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Cuomo announced $4 million is being awarded through the Climate Resilient Farming Grant Program to help 80 New York farms reduce their environmental footprints and prepare for extreme weather events resulting from climate change. The projects selected will reduce greenhouse gases by an estimated 90,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year – the equivalent of eliminating nearly 20,000 cars from the road.

The Program supports the goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions within agriculture. Through five rounds of funding so far, the state has provided $12 million to assist farms across New York State.

“Extreme weather caused by climate change is becoming the new normal, and the results can be devastating to New York’s farmers and the entire agriculture industry,” Governor Cuomo said. “This funding will help our farmers continue to care for their land, implement measures to reduce their carbon footprints and protect crops and livestock from extreme weather damage, while furthering our strongest-in-the-nation program to combat climate change.”

Round 5 projects in the Capital Region, Central New York, Finger Lakes, Hudson Valley, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Southern Tier, and Western New York regions focus on Best Management Practices to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, enhance soil health and promote energy savings. Projects also increase irrigation capacity and emphasize water management to mitigate the effects of periods of drought on crops and livestock, as well as heavy rainfall and flooding.

County Soil and Water Conservation Districts were awarded the grants on behalf of farmers in one of the following project categories: agricultural waste storage cover and capture for methane reduction, on-farm water management, and soil health management systems.

The following County Soil and Water Conservation Districts in the Capital Region, Mohawk Valley and North Country were awarded grants:

Essex County was awarded $59,130 to assist two farms.

Fulton County was awarded $45,720 to assist seven farms.

Jefferson County was awarded $75,496 to assist three farms.

Montgomery County was awarded $41,220 to assist one farm.

Otsego County was awarded $87,347 to assist two farms.

Rensselaer County was awarded $117,626 to assist two farms.

Schoharie County was awarded $113,241 to assist two farms.

Washington County was awarded $141,500 to assist five farms.

A complete list of the project descriptions can be found on the Department of Agriculture website.