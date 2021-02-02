Over $5B in Paycheck Protection Program loans approved for NYS small business

WASHINGTON (WWTI) — Small businesses in New York have received over $5 billion from the most recent round of the Paycheck Protection Program.

The Small Business Administration recently updated their Paycheck Protection Program Report to include data through Jan. 31. Since the last report on Jan. 27, the SBA stated that PPP loans in 2021 have doubled.

The SBA’s most recent report published on Feb. 1 confirmed that 891,044 loans have been approved for $72.74 billion, compared to the last report which listed 400,580 loans totaling more than $35 billion. The Administration also noted a decrease in overall average loan size, which now stands at $82,000; a $5,000 decrease since last week.

Specifically in New York State, 51,667 loans have been approved for $5,102,493,776. The breakdown compared to last week is detailed in the chart below.

PPP Loans (1/27) Dollars approved (1/27) PPP Loans (2/1) Dollars approved (2/1) New York State 20,251 $2,200,548,128 51,667 5,102,493,776

Additionally, the SBA outlined loan breakdown for the 2021 Paycheck Protection Program by First and Second Draw loans. This data is featured below.

First Draw Loans Loans Approved Net Dollars Average Loan Size Lender County Total First Draw Loans 226,336 $4,788,644,948 $21,157 4,368 First Draw Loans with 10 or fewer employees 220,385 $3,396,077,223 $15,410 4,328 First Draw Loans LMI & less than $250K 38,718 $698,005,649 $18,028 2,695

Second Draw Loans Loans Approved Net Dollars Average Loan Size Lender Count Total Second Draw Loans 664,708 $67,951,855,31 $102,228 4,845 Second Draw Loans with 10 or fewer employees 482,303 $16,925,117,267 $35,092 4,798 Second Draw Loans LMI & less than $250K 13,640 $7,450,388,521 $55,750 3,917

The most recent round of the Paycheck Protection Program was approved in December 2020 and was open from Jan. 11 to Jan. 24.

The Small Business Administration announced plans to release updated data on a weekly basis until March 31.