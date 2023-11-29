ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More than 50,000 drivers could have their licenses suspended Friday due to a COVID-era rule. This rule allowed drivers to self-certify their vision test online, now, those who did so must get another vision check at an approved specialist or DMV location.

Those who renewed their licenses between March 1, 2020, and August 31, 2021, and self-certified their vision test will be required to prove their vision meets requirements by December 1.

Drivers can visit a local vision registry provider such as a participating pharmacy or eye care provider, or use an online test provider. Another option for drivers is to have their vision screened by a doctor and complete a Vision Test Report (MV-619) form. Lastly, motorists can visit a DMV office and have a vision screening performed.