ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Breweries around the state raised a glass to award winning beers made in New York State. The annual New York State Brewers Conference was a buzz this weekend with beer and brewers inside the Capital Center after a two-year hiatus.

There are 503 breweries in the state, which makes New York number two in the country with the state with the most breweries. The conference allows brewers to benefit professionally and socially.

“Conferences like this really helps the breweries come, learn new things through educational sessions, find things like new suppliers. Also just to be out. They’ve been locked out for two years, and the fact that they’re together since 2019, it’s good for their mental health.”

Keeping the craft beer industry alive and hoppin’ with a taste of things to come.