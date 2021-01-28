Over $36.5M designated for Upstate airports from Dec. COVID package

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – December’s bipartisan COVID relief package includes $36,559,697 for specific airports across Upstate New York. Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand said that as the COVID crisis is extending beyond it’s estimated timeline, the air travel industry is being impacted “for months on end.” The federal funding allocated for airports in the COVID package will help airports stay afloat through the second wave.

“Air travel is vital to the connectivity and success of the Upstate economy,” said Senator Schumer. “Airports serve important functions in many communities, especially in more rural areas, connecting people to the rest of the world and allowing for economic opportunities to land. In the new congress, I will continue to fight for federal funding to keep our airports open and operational and to make sure Upstate New York has the help it needs to revive and thrive.”

“As New Yorkers continue battling the COVID-19 crisis, we cannot leave airports behind,  said Senator Gillibrand. “Airports, travel, and tourism will be a critical part of our economic recovery and these federal dollars will help airports across Upstate New York continue providing high-quality and safe transit when travel takes off.”

Funding will be allocated by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) under the Department of Transportation (DOT).

RegionCityAirportAIP Supplemental Funding
CapitalAlbanyAlbany International$4,947,899
CapitalSaratoga SpringsSaratoga County$24,000
CapitalGlens FallsFloyd Bennett Memorial$24,000
CapitalSchenectadySchenectady County$24,000
CapitalHudsonColumbia County$24,000
CapitalJohnstownFulton County$13,000
NCPlattsburghPlattsburgh International$1,463,164
NCSaranac LakeAdirondack Regional$24,000
NCLake PlacidLake Placid$9,000
NCTiconderogaTiconderoga Municipal$9,000
NCMaloneMalone-Dufort$9,000
NCPisecoPiseco$9,000
NCOgdensburgOgdensburg International$1,006,558
NCWatertownWatertown International$1,005,484
NCMassenaMassena International-Richards Field$24,000
NCPotsdamPotsdam Municipal/Damon Field$24,000
CNYSyracuseSyracuse Hancock International$4,759,655
CNYRomeGriffiss International$57,334
CNYHamiltonHamilton Municipal$13,000
CNYFultonOswego County$13,000
CNYCortlandCortland County-Chase Field$13,000
FLRochesterGreater Rochester International$4,717,043
FLPenn YanPenn Yan$24,000
FLCanandaiguaCanandaigua$13,000
FLBataviaGenesee County$13,000
FLSeneca FallsFinger Lakes Regional$13,000
FLDansvilleDansville Municipal$13,000
FLPerryPerry-Warsaw$13,000
FLIthacaIthaca Tompkins Regional$1,374,723
HVWhite PlainsWestchester County$4,076,042
HVNew WindsorNew York Stewart International$2,327,050
HVPoughkeepsieHudson Valley Regional$13,000
HVMonticelloSullivan County International$13,000
HVMontgomeryOrange County$13,000
HVEllenvilleJoseph Y Resnick$13,000
HVWarwickWarwick Municipal$13,000
STElmira/CorningElmira/Corning Regional$1,631,594
STBinghamtonGreater Binghamton/Edwin A Link Field$1,009,278
STNorwichLt Warren Eaton$13,000
STOneontaAlbert S. Nader Regional$13,000
STOleanCattaraugus County-Olean$13,000
STCorningCorning-Painted Post$13,000
STEndicottTri-Cities$13,000
STSidneySidney Municipal$13,000
STWellsvilleWellsville Municipal Airport, Tarantine Field$13,000
STHornellHornell Municipal$9,000
WNYBuffaloBuffalo Niagara International$6,203,402
WNYNiagara FallsNiagara Falls International$1,444,471
WNYJamestownChautauqua County/Jamestown$13,000
WNYDunkirkChautauqua County/Dunkirk$13,000
  Total$36,559,697
Estimates for recipients across Upstate New York (Schumer/Gillibrand)

