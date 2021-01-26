Over $300K in FEMA funding for NY firefighters responding to COVID-19

WASHINGTON (WWTI) — Significant funding has been designated to support firefighters in New York State that are responding to the COVID-19 emergency.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced on Monday that $306,624.52 in federal funding has been awarded to New York State. This funding will be administered to twelve counties across the state to support COVID-19 emergency response preparedness measures.

Two fire departments in the North Country were included in this round of funding.

According to Schumer, the funding was allocated through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s second round of the Assistance to Firefighter Grant – COVID-19 Supplemental Program in cooperation with the U.S. Fire Administration.

The funding specifically will be used by firefighters to purchase PPE and equipment for emergency responses during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Over 20 fire departments across the State were awarded funding. Specific amounts and allocations are included below.

North Country

Town of Constable, Inc., Franklin County – $14,172.67

Cadyville Fire District, Clinton County – $1,819.05

Central New York

City of Ithaca, Thompkins County – $5,130.11

Village of Manlius, Onondaga County – $21,545.45

Village of Fayetteville, Fayetteville Onondaga County – $38,666.62

Five Mile Point Fire Co Inc., Broome County – $1,804.76

Springport Fire District, Cayuga County – $6,483

Western New York

Town of Niagara Active House Co. Inc., Niagara County – $5,889.94

Adam’s Fire Co. Inc., Niagara County – $46,095.24

Lewiston Fire Co. 1 Inc., Niagara County – $7,528.57

Harris Hill Volunteer Fire Co, Inc., Erie County – $1,294.12

Millgrove Volunteer Fire Department Inc., Erie County – $2,976.05

Big Tree Volunteer Fireman’s Company Inc., Erie County – $65,553.24

Eggertsville Fire District, Erie County – $29,942.38

Hudson Valley

Village of Spring Valley, Inc., Rockland County – $3,617.43

Village of Woodbury, Orange County – $2,308.11

Town of Greenburgh, Westchester County – $9,542.30

Village of Larchmont, Westchester County – $20,998.46

Long Island