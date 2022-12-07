ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Labor hosted an Empowerment Job Fair at the Albany Career Center on Wednesday. Job seekers met with over 25 local businesses from various industries.

Event organizers said unemployment issues do not fall entirely on a worker or job shortage, but rather that people aren’t aware of the opportunities in their own backyard.

“The question isn’t how do we create more people for the businesses, it’s how do we connect and build tomorrow’s work force,” Capital Region Workforce Development Board Exec. Dir. Brian Williams said. “Looking at the skills that they have and connecting them to industries that they might not even knew existed is really our goal.”

Workforce advisors at the event also provided job seekers with resume assistance, helped with applying for positions online, and professional headshots.