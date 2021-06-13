Oswego woman charged after pointing loaded gun at school bus

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR) — Witnesses saw a New York woman pointing a loaded shotgun at a school bus this past Tuesday, Lt. Damian Waters said. Waters says that Rita M. Powers of Oswego had committed a burglary, stealing the shotgun and ammunition from a nearby residence.

After leaving the residence, Powers began wandering the area, at one point pointing the shotgun at a school bus passing by. The bus was occupied by two adults and children. The adults reported seeing it happen, but police say no children on the bus said they saw the woman.

Powers was charged with several felony charges:

First-degree burglary

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

First-degree reckless endangerment

Fourth-degree grand larceny

The Oswego Police Department is working with the Oswego City School District to notify those involved.