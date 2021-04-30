Ortt: Changes to rules on restaurants, bars ‘overdue’

New York News

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — State Senate Republican leader Rob Ortt recognized a business that has been holding up during the pandemic. One of the state’s leading conservative voices, Sen. Ortt also spoke out about curfews and capacity restrictions statewide.

Thursday morning, Ortt gave a plaque to Tom’s Diner in Lockport as his Niagara County district’s small business of the month.

The announcement comes the same week that fellow lawmakers ended the “food with alcohol” requirement for bars and restaurants, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the curfew will end next month. Ortt says these businesses have struggled under unnecessary restrictions.

“At some point, these businesses struggled with the idea there was going to be a light at the end of the tunnel, right, they sort of soldiered on with the idea that they could get back to normal and I think we are that that point where they can be at the end of the tunnel, they want to be at 100% capacity as soon as they can be so they can survive,” Ortt said.

Senator Ortt also called the Cuomo administration’s orders, “overly restrictive.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Empire State Weekly

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire