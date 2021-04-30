Ortt: Changes to rules on restaurants, bars ‘overdue’

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — State Senate Republican leader Rob Ortt recognized a business that has been holding up during the pandemic. One of the state’s leading conservative voices, Sen. Ortt also spoke out about curfews and capacity restrictions statewide.

Thursday morning, Ortt gave a plaque to Tom’s Diner in Lockport as his Niagara County district’s small business of the month.

The announcement comes the same week that fellow lawmakers ended the “food with alcohol” requirement for bars and restaurants, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the curfew will end next month. Ortt says these businesses have struggled under unnecessary restrictions.

“At some point, these businesses struggled with the idea there was going to be a light at the end of the tunnel, right, they sort of soldiered on with the idea that they could get back to normal and I think we are that that point where they can be at the end of the tunnel, they want to be at 100% capacity as soon as they can be so they can survive,” Ortt said.

Senator Ortt also called the Cuomo administration’s orders, “overly restrictive.”