ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An organization that specializes in providing adoption services is opening a satellite office in the Capital Region.
Spence-Chapin Services to Families and Children offers adoption and adoption support services for families looking to grow. Their headquarters is in Manhattan.
The organization provides post-adoption services, including a mentorship program for adoptees in their teens.
More from NEWS10
- La Salle invites first female students since 1850
- Glens Falls actress finds a reflection of her late son in the lines of her next role
- Dems’ hopes on immigration bill rest with parliamentarian
- Organization that provides adoption services opens satellite office in Albany
- First of its kind biopharmaceutical center opens