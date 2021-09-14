Organization that provides adoption services opens satellite office in Albany

New York News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An organization that specializes in providing adoption services is opening a satellite office in the Capital Region.

Spence-Chapin Services to Families and Children offers adoption and adoption support services for families looking to grow. Their headquarters is in Manhattan.

The organization provides post-adoption services, including a mentorship program for adoptees in their teens.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19