ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Oral arguments were heard in New York State Supreme Court on Wednesday over a judge’s decision to toss out a plea deal in the Schoharie limousine crash case.

Nauman Hussain, the operator of the limo company involved in the deadly 2018 crash, argues he should have his plea deal restored because he’s already completed more than half of the community service hours he agreed to as part of the plea deal.

“Personally, Nauman’s happy that he’s able to get out there and help people who are in need. But in this case, as we argued with the court, that is something that constitutes detrimental reliance. That is, he had a contract with a court. He did his end of the deal, and he should get his sentence as he agreed early on.”

Lawyers for Judge Peter Lynch, who tossed out the plea deal, said they disagree with that argument.

“When you’re talking about the legal standard of when somebody has done something under a plea bargain that entitles them to their plea bargain sentence, we’re talking about considerable risk or sacrifice. In the context of this case, which everyone is aware, was a really, extremely horrific case, is 572 hours of community service, is that really a considerable sacrifice in the context of what happened here?”

The plea deal would have allowed Hussain to avoid prison time. If the deal is not restored, a criminal trial is expected to start in May.