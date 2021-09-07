Ontario County Board of Supervisors opening investigation into sheriff, who says he will not resign

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said Tuesday he will not resign by the end of the week after it was requested by the County Board of Supervisors, according to the sheriff.

The Office of the County Administrator released a statement Tuesday, saying the board of supervisors would open a formal investigation into Henderson “Following receipt of numerous complaints to the County’s anonymous compliance tip line.”

According to the statement, an attorney hired by the Board early this year hired an independent investigator to look into the issue. The Board says the results of that investigation were “extremely concerning and highlight the poor leadership, lack of integrity and low employee morale within the [sheriff’s] office.

Henderson issued a statement Tuesday morning that says he was asked, under “threat of retaliation,” to resign by the end of the week, but said he had no intention of resigning.

According to the sheriff, Ontario County officials have scrutinized “the handling of certain internal HR and administrative matters” within the sheriff’s office. He says that led to a probe and subsequent meeting between the sheriff and Ontario County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Marren in which a “verbal list of issues was presented.”

Henderson says Marren asked him to resign during that meeting, but Tuesday the sheriff announced he would not and “reaffirms his commitment to the citizens of Ontario County to put public safety before politics.”

The sheriff said he has requested to meet with the entire Board of Supervisors as soon as possible to discuss their issues.

Henderson said that after the meeting, Ontario County Undersheriff David Frasca voluntarily resigned from his position.

“The sheriff wants full transparency to the citizens he serves, and encourages and supports an independent investigation of the allegations verbally laid out by the County Board of Supervisors,” Henderson’s statement read.

The Ontario County Board of Supervisors has not immediately returned a request for comment. Sheriff Henderson deferred to his statement when asked for further comment Tuesday.

Details are limited at this time.

BOS to Commence Investigation Into Sheriff's Office 09.07.21 by News 8 WROC on Scribd

