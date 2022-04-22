SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Syracuse University announced that David Muir—a Syracuse native and anchor of “ABC World News Tonight with David Muir”—will address the graduating class of 2022 during their commencement ceremony.

The ceremony is scheduled for May 15 at 9:30 a.m.

“It is a true honor to come home to celebrate the Class of 2022 at Syracuse University,” said Muir. “They are the next generation of thinkers, changemakers and leaders who will guide us through the challenges and triumphs that lie ahead. These graduates have already proven their strength, and their ability to persevere even in these times.”

In addition to “ABC World News Tonight with David Muir,” Muir also co-anchors ABC’s “20/20.” Muir’s career started at WTVH, where he started interning at 14-years-old. He also spent time as a reporter at WCVB-TV in Boston before joining ABC in 2003.

Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud said that the school is privileged to have David speak at this year’s commencement. The school highlighted his career of headlining exclusive interviews and on-scene reporting from global hotspots.