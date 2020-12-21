Virtual ceremony being held by SU Monday to remember the lives lost on Pan Am Flight 103

Onondaga County
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A virtual ceremony scheduled for Monday will remember the 270 lives lost 32 years ago on Pan Am Flight 103. 

Pan Am Flight 103 was a transatlantic flight traveling from Frankfurt to Detroit with stops in London and New York. On December 21, 1988, the aircraft was destroyed by a terrorist bomb over Lockerbie, Scotland, killing all 243 passengers and 16 crew members on board. 11 additional people were killed in Lockerbie, Scotland from large debris falling from the sky.

A remembrance service will be held virtually on Monday for the anniversary of the bombing in honor of the 35 Syracuse University students lost. A couple from Clay was also on board and killed as a result of the bombing. 

The service begins at 2:03 p.m.

For more information and to watch the ceremony, click here.

