Upstate doctor overcame her own vaccine hesitancy, now helps clear up misinformation in Black communities

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After Upstate University Hospital’s director of geriatrics, Dr. Sharon Brangman, is done with her day of helping elderly patients over Zoom, she doesn’t log off her computer.

Dr. Brangman spends the rest of her waking hours helping clear up misinformation about the coronavirus vaccine, especially among the African American community.

She tells NEWS10’s sister station in Syracuse, “I started to hear from people, telling me things that were totally untrue based on information they got off of social media. I became very concerned they did not have the information they need to make a good decision.”

The director, who is Black, has been a guest on live streams hosted by church congregations and community groups which allow people to ask her questions and perhaps be convinced to take the shot.

She says there isn’t only one reason people are afraid to get the shot. She acknowledges her own hesitancy about a vaccine process that was named “Operation Warp Speed.”

The same science data that helped convince her the vaccine is safe is what she shares with others.

“I can’t stand by idly when I see something that can be addressed and if I can help, then I’m all in,” Brangman says.

