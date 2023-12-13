MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On December 7, an 18-year-old pleaded guilty to animal cruelty in connection to the death of Faye the swan, the mother of the Manlius Swan Pond.

In May, the Town of Manlius Police Department looked into the disappearance of Faye and her babies, also known as cygnets, from the Manlius Swan Pond. After following tips, two of the cygnets were found at Shop City Plaza.

There was a previous possibility that the employees of Shop City were looking to keep the babies as pets. The other two were found at a home in Syracuse.

Three teen suspects, including one that worked at Shop City — are neighborhood friends and went to high school together — hopped the Manlius Swan Pond fence. They held down Faye and killed her at the pond. Police confirmed that after the teens killed Faye, the family and friends ate her.

The 18-year-old will be sentenced on Feb. 15, 2024, according to District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick. We cannot use his name as he is up for Youthful Offender Status.