Teen pleads guilty to murder of 84-year-old former schoolteacher

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — A teen charged with killing an 84-year-old former schoolteacher has pled guilty to her murder. The juvenile stabbed Eva Fuld at her apartment Syracuse back in January.

The unidentified teen pled guilty to four charges, including second-degree murder. They face 5-years-to-life in prison, and a maximum of 9-years-to-life, which means the teen could be paroled before turning 20 years old.

“[The teen] is in a class known as a juvenile offender, but will be transferred to an adult facility at 18 and conviction will be public record,” Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick said.

Last May, the indictment revealed gruesome details about Fuld’s murder in January. Detectives say she was cut and stabbed 43 times after the teen forced their way into her home. After Fuld was killed, her personal belongings were stolen, along with her car. Authorities believe she was murdered on January 21, but not found until several days later.