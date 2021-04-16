Syracuse zoo needs help naming second baby penguin chick

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — The Rosamond Gifford Zoo has welcomed its second baby penguin chick of 2021, and they are looking for help choosing its name!

On February 4, a female Humboldt penguin was hatched, and she was named Opal.

On March 19, a male chick was hatched, weighing 127 grams when it had its first weight check on March 23. And its second weight check on April 13, he weighed 854 grams. The chick’s parents are named Veinte and Poquita.

The zoo’s penguin team has selected five names that the public can vote on. All the names reflect the Humboldt penguin’s native habitat. The choices are:

Pepito: “Pumpkinseed”

Eneldo: “Dill”

Apichu: “Sweet potato”

Inti: “Inca sun god/Sunshine”

Pimiento: “Pepper”

Click here to cast your vote. Voting is open until Sunday, April 18, and the winning name will be announced on April 19.