Syracuse woman charged with murder in death of her 3-year-old son

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Alechmarie Pizarro, 22, of Syracuse is facing multiple charges Tuesday for the death of her 3-year-old son, Christopher.

Police say Christopher died due to blunt force injuries to the head. Pizarro is alleged to have committed the crime while they lived in Niagara Falls between January 1 and February 15.

“Any time there is a death of a young child, it is very hard on our officers. I would like to thank the officers from the Patrol Division as well as the Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene Unit for their perseverance in seeking justice for this boy. They were able to work through this difficult subject-matter and do an outstanding job putting this case together. I am very proud of their work,” Niagara Falls Police Superintendent Thomas Licata said.

Pizarro was charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter. She is currently being held on bail. Her next scheduled court date is November 12 at 9:30 a.m.

LATEST STORIES