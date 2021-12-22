Syracuse University pushes back start of spring semester

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Due to the increase in COVID cases because of the omicron variant, Syracuse University has announced a shift at the start of the spring semester. Chancellor Kent Syverud wrote in a letter to students, families, faculty, and staff that in-person classes will be on January 24 instead of January 18, as in the original schedule.

“I am optimistic for the spring semester because we have done this before. Syracuse University has safely and successfully held three in-person semesters of instruction in the midst of the pandemic.” KENT SYVERUD

Syracuse University Chancellor

Spring break is still the week of March 13 to March 20 as originally scheduled. Earlier this month, SU announced that booster shots will be required for students, faculty, and staff when they return from the holiday break, or when they are eligible to receive the shot.

Just last week, the Syracuse men’s basketball program had to pause activities and postpone games after numerous players tested positive for COVID.

Below is the full letter Chancellor Syverud sent out Wednesday: