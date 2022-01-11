Syracuse teens steal car with dogs inside

Onondaga County

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — On Saturday, January 8, a black Kia Soul was stolen outside of Dog Daze in North Syracuse as the owner briefly picked an item up inside. Inside the car were two dachshunds, which were later found alive in Auburn inside of a crate on the side of the road.

North Syracuse Police say the dogs are safe and that the car was recovered late Monday night. But they’re still looking to identify and locate the suspects. According to a Facebook post, police believe that they are between the ages of 14 and 18. One of the suspects may have lived in the Auburn area and moved to the Cicero-North Syracuse area.

