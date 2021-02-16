Syracuse standoff ends with suspect in custody

Onondaga County
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — A chase involving New York State Police led to a standoff on the southwest side of Syracuse.

Troopers told NEWS10’s sister station in Syracuse that the chase started around 3 p.m. Monday on Route 298, near Carrier Circle. The chase ended in the 100 block of Daisy Street when the man bailed from the vehicle and ran into a home.

State Police said they believed the man to be familiar with the people who live in the house. A block of South Avenue, next to the Southwest Community Center was closed off as police negotiators tried to talk to the man inside.

By 5 p.m. Tuesday, Onondaga County 911 confirmed that the hours-long standoff finally ended with police taking the suspect in custody.

