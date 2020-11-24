Syracuse residents win NY Lottery TAKE 5 top-prize

Onondaga County

by: Isabella Colello

Posted: / Updated:
Take 5 Lottery_407398

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Monday, two lucky residents took home top prizes from the New York Lottery.

The New York Lottery announced for the November 20 TAKE5 drawing, multiple top-prize winning tickets were sold. Two were sold in Syracuse. Tickets were sold at two separate locations and were each worth nearly $13 thousand.

Top-prize TAKE 5 winning tickets drawn on November 20 were sold at the following locations.

  • Green Hills Farm Store, Salina Street, Syracuse
  • Wegmans, Onondaga Boulevard, Syracuse
  • Speedway, Jericho Turnpike, Commack
  • Hirani, 45-17 Broadway, Astoria
  • Bartow Food Mart, Bartow Avenue, Bronx

Each winning ticket draw on November 20 were worth $12,947.

