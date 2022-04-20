SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — A video of a young Syracuse boy being put into a police car has gone viral, stirring up a conversation about the relationship between police and the city. It shows a young boy crying as he is put into a police car.

Image from @HunndoHefner on Twitter.

The Syracuse Police Department said officials are aware of the video, already seen by millions on social media. Audio from the video suggests the boy is accused of stealing a bag of chips from a store on the city’s northside.

Police said the boy was never put in handcuffs, but was put in the back of the patrol car to be taken home. There, officers reportedly met with the boy’s father.

No charges were filed. NEWS10’s sister station in Syracuse was told that the officers’ actions are under review, along with body-worn camera footage.

Read the full statement from the Syracuse Police Department:

“We (SPD) are aware of a video being shared on social media involving several of our Officers and juveniles accused of stealing from a store on the City’s northside. The incident, including the Officers’ actions and body-worn cameras, are being reviewed. There is some misinformation involving this case. The juvenile suspected of larceny was not placed in handcuffs. He was placed in the rear of a patrol unit where he was directly brought home. Officers met with the child’s father and no charges were filed.” Syracuse Police Department

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh also issued a statement on the video Tuesday: