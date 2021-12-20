UPDATE: One man shot at Destiny USA, Syracuse PD say

UPDATE (1:58 p.m.) — An argument led to a man getting shot in the leg in the upper level of the Destiny USA parking garage Monday, according to the Syracuse Police department.

Police responded to reports of a shooting shortly before noon, but could not locate the suspect. Police say he got himself to Upstate University Hospital and his injuries are not life-threatening.

SPD’s investigation is still ongoing. If any one has any information, they are encouraged to call Syracuse PD at 315-442-5111.

(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County 911 Dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 there was a “reported” shooting in the upper level parking lot near Macy’s at Destiny USA, but currently there is no mall evacuation.

