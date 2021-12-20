UPDATE: One man shot at Destiny USA, Syracuse PD say

Onondaga County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (1:58 p.m.) — An argument led to a man getting shot in the leg in the upper level of the Destiny USA parking garage Monday, according to the Syracuse Police department.

Police responded to reports of a shooting shortly before noon, but could not locate the suspect. Police say he got himself to Upstate University Hospital and his injuries are not life-threatening.

SPD’s investigation is still ongoing. If any one has any information, they are encouraged to call Syracuse PD at 315-442-5111.

(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County 911 Dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 there was a “reported” shooting in the upper level parking lot near Macy’s at Destiny USA, but currently there is no mall evacuation.

NewsChannel 9 has sent a crew to the scene and will provide more details when they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

3-Day Forecast

REMARKABLE WOMEN_2022_NOMINATE

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19