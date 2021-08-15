Police donate to 11-year-old after neighbor destroys lemonade stand

SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR) — Police in Solvay arrested a man after he allegedly drove a motorbike through an 11-year-old’s roadside lemonade stand. On Thursday, officers were called to the scene where 11-year-old Nico Miller was crying in front of a demolished lemonade stand he has been running for the past few weeks.

“(Nico) was doing what every kid does at one point in time in their life during the summer. He had his stand up and running and people were coming by getting lemonade, then an adult comes in and victimizes him. We were very appalled by that,” Solvay Police Chief Derek Osbeck said.

Officers arrested 38-year-old James “Robbie” Anderson of Solvay Thursday afternoon. He is facing more than a dozen charges including reckless driving, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal mischief, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

Osbeck believes Anderson intentionally drove into the stand after an argument with Miller. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Friday afternoon, Chief Osbeck and two Solvay Police Officers wanted to surprise Nico with a donation. Officers with the department along with the Solvay Police Benevolent Association gave money to Nico to keep the stand going.

“I was not expecting this,” Nico said. “This is pretty awesome.”