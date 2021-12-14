Omicron detected in Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — County Executive Ryan McMahon said in a press conference Monday that the omicron variant of COVID has been detected in Onondaga County. He said the variant was detected by SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital’s sequencing lab in a case from the end of November.

Prior to his press conference Monday, McMahon had a call with local business leaders in which he discussed the new state mask mandate. McMahon encouraged community members to continue to support businesses. McMahon said there are 1,777 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Over the weekend, there were four COVID-related deaths in the county: a man in his 60s, another in his 70s, and two women in their 80s. McMahon said that all four people had underlying conditions. According to the County Executive’s statistics, 141 people are in the hospital with COVID, and 35 are in the ICU. 83% of those in the ICU are unvaccinated.

