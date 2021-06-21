New York woman discovers biological father through 23andMe

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR) — At just 3-months-old, Michelle Calveric was adopted in Syracuse by loving parents. She was raised as an only child and says she had a wonderful life growing up, but that she always wondered about her birth parents.

“There was always that glimmer of curiosity, but the older I got, the more it burned,” Calveric said.

After much thought and consideration for her family, she decided to go looking, and took a 23andMe DNA test earlier this year. “Everyday I would go back and check, check, check and then all of a sudden one day it was like, ‘Boom! There’s your results,’ Calveric said. “It was crazy.”

What she discovered was more than she could have ever imagined. She was first matched with her maternal grandmother, and through that match was able to locate people on Facebook that she believed were her cousins. After reaching out to them, her cousins put Calveric in contact with her biological father, who had no idea she existed.

“By that night, I was on the phone with my biological father. And he said, ‘I really kinda wanted to poke holes in this.’ He said, ‘But this is it,’ and he says, ‘I think you’re my daughter,’” Calveric said.

She was immediately flooded with emotions and said the moment was bittersweet. “It was again that same mix of emotions, because there’s super happiness and excitement,” she said. “There’s also that you feel a little guilty being excited and being happy.”

Her mother has been supportive through the whole journey, and Calveric said she knows her late father would be happy for her too. “It just fills in this little blank that you know you’d always been wondering about,” she said.