New York State releases new guidance for State Fair vendors

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — New York State sent updated guidance to State Fair vendors on Thursday. Take a look at the important parts below:

Below you will find revised details on the 2021 Reimagined New York State Fair coming this August (Friday, August 20th through Monday, September 6th) for 18 days.

Layout: Entire NYS Fairgrounds will be utilized, see attached map for more details.

Attendance Capacity: 67% of fairgoers will be allowed inside the gates at any one time, exclusive of NYS Fair Staff, Vendor Staff, Midway Staff, Contractors, and Volunteers.

RV Park: 100% utilization of the RV Park. On sale date TBA.

Reduced Hours of Entry to the Fairgoer:

11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily except for Labor Day when the entire Fairgrounds closes at 9 p.m. This includes all buildings too. There will be no entry or re-entry to the Fairgoer after 10 p.m., and the Fairgrounds will hard close at 11 p.m., except for Labor Day when the entire Fairgrounds closes at 9 p.m.

Building Capacities: Will be limited in order to accommodate all vendors, this could include limiting the size and number of locations per vendor.

Testing: All non-vaccinated staff of the Fair, vendors, concessionaires, and contractors will have to be tested on a regular interval. There will be a testing site on the Fairgrounds and the Fair will pay for the testing.

New York State Fair