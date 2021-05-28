New York State releases new guidance for State Fair vendors

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — New York State sent updated guidance to State Fair vendors on Thursday. Take a look at the important parts below:
Below you will find revised details on the 2021 Reimagined New York State Fair coming this August (Friday, August 20th through Monday, September 6th) for 18 days.
Layout: Entire NYS Fairgrounds will be utilized, see attached map for more details.
Attendance Capacity: 67% of fairgoers will be allowed inside the gates at any one time, exclusive of NYS Fair Staff, Vendor Staff, Midway Staff, Contractors, and Volunteers.
RV Park: 100% utilization of the RV Park. On sale date TBA.
Reduced Hours of Entry to the Fairgoer:
11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily except for Labor Day when the entire Fairgrounds closes at 9 p.m. This includes all buildings too. There will be no entry or re-entry to the Fairgoer after 10 p.m., and the Fairgrounds will hard close at 11 p.m., except for Labor Day when the entire Fairgrounds closes at 9 p.m.
Building Capacities: Will be limited in order to accommodate all vendors, this could include limiting the size and number of locations per vendor.
Testing: All non-vaccinated staff of the Fair, vendors, concessionaires, and contractors will have to be tested on a regular interval. There will be a testing site on the Fairgrounds and the Fair will pay for the testing.New York State Fair
Dave Bullard, Spokesman for the State Fair, released another statement on Friday clarifying some of that guidance:
Thursday, the New York State Fair sent a vendor solicitation to gauge interest and availability for the 2021 Reimagined New York State Fair. This solicitation referenced a potential expansion to include several fairground buildings and increase in attendees. While we understand this solicitation gave the impression that a greater capacity had been officially approved, that is not yet the case.
The State Fair continues to work closely with health authorities on any changes from the announced plan as referenced in last month’s announcement: “As public health conditions and the guidance changes, the fair will adapt and adhere to all applicable health protocols, such as capacity restrictions, social distancing, face coverings, and health screening where necessary.” We apologize for the confusion and will continue to keep the public updated on any developments for the 2021 Reimagined New York State Fair.