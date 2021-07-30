New York school districts making sure students eat during the summer

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Many New York Schools are making sure their students are fed while school’s out of session with summer meal programs. In Syracuse, the city school district, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the American Dairy Association, and the food bank teamed up to make it happen.

Dezmond Manuel is going to be a sixth grader at Syracuse City School District in the fall. On Wednesday, he picked up a box from the school to bring home to his family. “They have fruits, canned goods, mac and cheese, rice, spaghetti, and everything.”

The district said one box should last about a week. Along with the boxes, students also have access to breakfast and lunch almost every day, which is a necessity, especially now.

Carrie Kane, the Assistant Director of Food Services at Syracuse City School District, said they serve about 5,000 meals a day. “With the pandemic, we’ve really seen how the world has totally upended so right now there’s a huge need for these kids to have food during school and at home on the weekends,” she said.

Manuel said that, while he doesn’t need a food box every week, many of his friends do. “I’m thankful with how they give students food, and how they have enough food so when the student goes home, their parents feel excited or happy,” he said. “Because some parents don’t have a lot of stuff.”