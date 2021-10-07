New York pharmacy ‘filling a need’ for local COVID tests

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Many are struggling to find COVID tests in order for them to get back to school, work or travel. One local pharmacy has rapid tests readily available and they say they’re “filling a need.”

A pharmacist at Westside Family Pharmacy, Zulia Rodriguez, says, “More children are coming in since the school year started, we’ve had a few kids coming in here with their parents.”

With the start of the school year comes the start of other activities. “On an average day, we’re at about 10 per day,” Rodriguez says. “If there’s an event, we can go up to 30 to 40 per day. If SU is playing and if there’s something going on, we have a lot more people coming in.”

Rodriguez says their goal is to help people who need the test results immediately. They take cash and card, and don’t take insurance. “That’s how other places are inundated with four-day waits, five-day waits, trying to get through all that billing,” she said. “Somebody needs to be here for the people who need it right away and cannot wait four days.”

She said she’s had people come from all over. “I’ve had people drive four hours to get this test done so they can do what they need to do because they can’t find anyone who has it and has an availability, so we are filling that small little gap.” She adds they’re helping people who need it direly at that time.